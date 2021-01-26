After more than two months of being closed for public access, libraries in Champaign and Urbana are preparing to reopen their doors Feb. 1 and the Danville Public Library reopened Monday.
Patrons were ready to come back inside the library in Danville.
Despite snow and sleet falling, there were three people waiting outside as doors opened at 9 a.m., according to Circulation Manager Mary Jane Easterday.
All three libraries have been closed since late November when the state began imposing stricter rules to try and slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Curbside pickup at those libraries will continue to be an option for patrons who don’t want to come inside the buildings.
Both the Champaign Public Library and Urbana Free Library said they’ll reopen on a “grab and go” basis, with limited hours to minimize public contact.
While patrons are being asked to come in and find what they need, check out and leave without lingering, Champaign Library Director Donna Pittman said patrons are still welcome to browse through the materials.
“It just means we’re not going to have seating available to spend time at tables or in study rooms,” she said.
Pittman said the decision to reopen the Champaign library was made after checking around with similar size libraries in this area of the state.
“So we just decided it was time, and we feel as long as we can keep people masked and wearing their masks, we can do this safely,” she said.
Champaign and Urbana libraries will permit seating just to use computers, which will require reservations.
The Urbana Free Library is also requiring appointments for access to its Champaign County Historical Archives.
The Danville library has also reopened public computer access, though reservations aren’t required there, and the public can also come in to use fax and copy machines, Eaterday said.
Remaining closed for now at the Champaign library will be meeting and study rooms, the cafe and Friend Shop Bookstore.
And kids and teens 15 and under will still need to be accompanied by an adult, Pittman said.
In addition to requiring masks to be worn correctly, covering both the mouth and nose, the Champaign library is also warning patrons that bandanas, scarves, crocheted masks, masks with exhalation valves and face shields won’t be allowed.
While the three larger libraries closed for public access in November, the Tolono and Rantoul libraries opted to remain open with safety measures in place.
Through the last couple of months, the Tolono library never hit its capacity limits, said library Director Janet Cler.
“We stayed open, and it worked out really well for us,” she said.