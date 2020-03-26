The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose to eight Wednesday, and the first confirmed case was reported in Douglas County.
The four new cases in Champaign County included two men in their 70s, one man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, and the one confirmed case in Douglas County is a man in his 50s, according to the county health departments.
Information about the conditions of Champaign County’s newest COVID-19 cases wasn’t available. The man with the disease in Douglas County is isolated at home and recovering, according to Amanda Minor, administrator of the Douglas County Health Department.
Minor said the man in Douglas County didn’t have a known travel history to heavily affected countries and wasn’t exposed to any known cases, as far as she knows. Her department is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to trace and notify all his recent contacts, she said.
The number of COVID-19 cases statewide continued to swell, with Wednesday’s 330 new cases boosting the total to 1,865 in 35 counties. There were also three new deaths reported in Kane, Cook and Will counties, for a total of 19 deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vermilion County chalked up another day without any positive cases. Of the 53 tests done in that county, 42 have been negative and 11 are still awaiting results, said department Administrator Doug Toole.
The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported Wednesday that 23 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the two counties. Eighteen tests have been negative and five are still pending.
Of that total, 10 of those tests have been done in Piatt County, with eight being negative and two still pending.
Meanwhile, the Carle health system has set up a new COVID-19 testing site at 1702 S. Mattis Ave., C — the former outpatient surgery center building that is currently vacant.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said the testing center is in operation seven days a week, but only patients who have been approved by their doctors for testing have access there. Carle is urging patients to call first if they believe they may be infected with coronavirus and to refrain from going directly to the testing site without authorization.
Christie Clinic also has a testing site set up behind its facility at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C. As with Carle’s, the Christie site is open only to patients authorized for testing.
Many people who think they may have been infected with COVID-19 have been making use of several hotlines set up by area health providers.
Christie Clinic’s hotline was launched March 17, and it’s received a steady volume of callers, with most experiencing little to no wait, said Michelle Antonacci, Christie’s clinical services director.
“Inquiries range from general education questions to patients who fall within the IDPH testing guidelines and are then directed to the approved testing facility located outside the Christie Clinic on Windsor location,” she said.
Carle’s hotline has received 386 calls in a week and a half, and Carle’s online screening tool for COVID-19 has had 3,745 views, according to Dr. Aja Lystila, Carle’s associate medical director of primary care access.
The screening tool asks four simple questions that can be answered with a yes or no, and guidance is provided instantly, directing the user about whatever steps need to be taken.