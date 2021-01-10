FISHER — For a few weeks, the stark changes were bizarre to Fisher High School Principal Jon Kelly.
But soon, the silence in hallways as students walked straight to their next class, the masks covering their faces and the number of them learning from home became normal.
“We kind of fell into a new routine,” Kelly said. “It’s one of those things where, when you put in the guidelines, you think, ‘Oh my gosh, who knows what this is going to be like?’ It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be fun.
“But on that first day when the kids came, because they had been out for the majority of the spring last year, they were just so happy to be here. Even though we couldn’t see each others’ smiles with the masks on, you could tell in their eyes they were happy to be in the building and around each other.”
With the second semester starting and a timeline for vaccinations undetermined, area school districts are settling back into daily routines that once seemed extreme.
Fisher was able to get through the first semester without having to shut its schools down or have major quarantines. Some other area districts haven’t been so lucky, particularly coming back from the holidays.
Eight cases have forced 40 St. Joseph-Ogden High School students to quarantine, a significant number for a school with less than 500 students.
“We had a huge spike that stems from New Year’s Eve,” Principal Gary Page said. “The frustrating part is that it’s not school where things are stemming from … But it’s been fine. We’re doing the hybrid method that we’ve been doing all year, and the kids who are out on quarantine are just doing it remotely right now, and we’ll get through next week and then hopefully we’ll start seeing kids return quite a bit.”
Monticello High School has been able to curb the amount of students needing to quarantine by virtue of having tests available at Kirby Medical Center. Symptomatic students and staff simply go down the road and get a free test, donated by Kirby Foundation and the Monticello Area Education Foundation.
“The single-symptom exclusion requirement has been a challenge,” Principal Adam Clapp said. “But we’re fortunate at Monticello that we have the rapid tests … That’s really helped kids get back in school that are not COVID positive.”
Vaccinations have begun to roll out to school nurses in the area, with shots for staff members around the corner at an undetermined time.
For now, area districts have learned to live with the mitigations as the school year enters its second half, left to hope that some sense of normalcy will return soon, whether that’s sports or more students returning with less restrictions.
“Unfortunately we’ve gotten used to it,” Kelly said. “I’m ready to go back to more of what we saw before all of this. But there might be some things that we continue to do in the future, because we have seen some things that have been positive, too.
“We learn as we go, we continue to adjust, we continue to hear peoples’ perspectives of how things were working, and things have been going pretty well.”