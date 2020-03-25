URBANA — Area sheriffs are keeping a close eye on their inmate populations both before they come in the door and once they are jailed on bond.
And so far, there have been no cases of the coronavirus reported at either the Champaign or Vermilion County jails, the larger ones in East Central Illinois.
In Champaign County, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his deputies — as well as other area police — are being proactive as opposed to reactive.
“Our population is down by about 20,” he said. “That’s a combination of officers writing tickets on the streets (for later court dates) as opposed to physical arrests and jail Capt. (Karee) Voges working with the state’s attorney to evaluate who can be let out versus those who can’t.”
“Champaign County already does a lot of good things. We have been doing a lot of this in general and in anticipation of this” spreading virus, he said. “I’ve had officers trying to write tickets for about two weeks. We’ve gone from about 20 bookings a day to five or six.”
All area police are doing their part to limit contact with suspects, talking with them from safe distances and being particular about who gets taken into custody. Once at the jail, arrestees are screened for symptoms.
“I have no authority to open the door and let people out. I don’t know why people think I do,” Heuerman said. “I can’t do a thing without a judge or a state’s attorney saying we are going to do something.”
He said on Friday and Monday, his secretary fielded several phone calls from folks urging that inmates be released. They appeared to be following a script.
“We have real things we’re dealing with with coronavirus without being inundated with calls on things we are already doing,” said Heuerman, who also serves as head of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Like all county departments, his is working with limited staff.
“It’s imperative people trust that we are working for them,” he said.
Tuesday’s “under roof” number was 153 at both the downtown jail on Main Street and the satellite on Lierman Avenue, which is about half the capacity the jail could handle. The average this time of year is 185 and goes up in warmer summer months, he said.
Elsewhere around the area:
— Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said his inmate population was around 250 Tuesday.
“It’s normal. The quick answer is we are not adjusting the population in jail as a result of the virus,” he said, adding there have been no cases at his facility in Danville.
— Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has had no health problems among the inmates he’s protecting.
“It’s not really an issue because we only have four. I can keep all apart if I need to,” he said. “Everybody is fine. Nobody has any issues related to COVID-19. I’m very lucky at this point. Everybody is healthy.”
Capacity at the jail in Monticello is 76, but with the implementation of bail reform more than a year ago, Hunt said the jail numbers have been “way, way down.”
— At the Ford County Jail in Paxton, Sheriff Mark Doran closed the door to visitors Monday, the same day the courthouse closed to the public. Court hearings are being conducted on an emergency basis.
He declined to reveal his total inmate population, which includes several federal inmates who are awaiting trial or transfer to the Bureau of Prisons.
“The inmates we have now have been here since before coronavirus. Most are sentenced or awaiting federal court. We’re down 10, and those were nonviolent offenders. The only ones we’re holding are the ones we need to hold,” he said, adding that Ford County police departments are also trying to issue more notices to appear rather than making physical arrests.