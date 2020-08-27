Between a week ago Monday and this past Monday, the University of Illinois processed 68,601 COVID-19 tests — more than 95 of the state’s 102 counties during the entire pandemic. Here’s an overview of the less-ambitious approaches on other college campuses across the Land of Lincoln, courtesy staff writer DEB PRESSEY.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
Nine days of free testing on campus is scheduled to end today. Testing will remain available (but won’t be required) through the semester, though students and employees will be expected to self-monitor daily.
ILLINOIS
Of 17,656 new tests Monday, 97 came back positive, a rate of 0.5%. The campus’ seven-day positivity rate is 0.6%.
ILLINOIS STATE
Free testing on weekdays is available to asymptomatic students on campus, with symptomatic students referred to student health services. Testing data for Aug. 17 through Tuesday: 1,963 tests, 353 positives, a seven-day positivity rate of 19.3%.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Students living in dorms were required to undergo testing prior to move-in; testing wasn’t required for students living in Greek housing and off-campus, but encouraged for anyone attending in-person or hybrid classes.
WESTERN ILLINOIS
Self-testing was encouraged via free saliva kits for students living on campus. As of Monday, all students and staff were required to comply with a daily online COVID self-evaluation.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
All students taking classes on campus were encouraged to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus. Those with symptoms and those exposed to positive cases will be tested based on health officials’ recommendations.
BRADLEY
Free surveillance testing will be done through Nov. 20 by selecting 250-300 students, faculty and staff at random each week. Students who aren’t randomly selected who are asymptomatic can undergo a test for $160 or through a testing site in the Peoria area.
NORTHWESTERN
Three-step protocol includes at-home self-testing prior to arrival, on-campus testing after arrival and regular testing for students on campus.