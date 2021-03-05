CHAMPAIGN — As the numbers of currently active COVID-19 cases have recently fallen in Champaign County, the hectic workload for contact tracers has also tapered off.
But with spring break and Easter ahead and students back in the bars, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is remaining on the cautious side in case contact tracing needs to be ramped back up again in a hurry.
While contact tracers who leave these days aren’t being replaced, none are being laid off either, according to Nancy Johnson, operations lead for the health district’s Emergency Operations Management Center.
In early November, Champaign County had over 1,000 active cases — people who had tested positive for COVID-19 and weren’t yet considered recovered. As of Thursday, that number was down to 294.
It’s the job of contact tracers to reach out to and keep in touch with both those who newly test positive for COVID-19 and the people they were in close contact with.
Johnson said the health district had 30 to 35 contact tracers on the job during the height of the pandemic last year, and contact tracing was going on 12 hours a day.
These days, the district has about 15 to 20 contact tracers working about eight hours a day — though contact tracing remains a seven-days-a-week job, Johnson said.
“It’s definitely a lot slower,” she said.
At the current pace, contact tracers finally have more time to loop back with people in isolation and quarantine who opted to keep in touch by text or email rather than phone calls but haven’t done so consistently, Johnson said.
“There was a time when we did not have the time, when we did not have the capabilities, to be doing that with anyone,” she said.
Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole said contact tracers in that county were hired to cover more than just contact tracing, and now some of that staff of 11 is being assigned to other tasks such as data entry and helping schedule vaccine appointments.
“We’re finding other ways they can help us out,” he said.
The Ford County Health Department formerly had three contact tracers on the job and is now handling contact tracing with two people, said Megan Reutter, its community health educator.
Contact tracing hasn’t slowed down at all for Douglas County, which has the highest seven-day positivity rate in the region.
The Douglas County Health Department has four contact tracers plus two managers handling the workload and is about to hire one more person to do both testing and contact tracing, according to department spokeswoman Summer Phillips.