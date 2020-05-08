RANTOUL — All employees at Rantoul Foods will begin undergoing COVID-19 testing today, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
An outbreak there grew to 52 positive cases among employees Thursday, with the addition of three more.
Pryde said the Champaign occupational health practice SafeWorks Illinois would begin doing testing at the plant today, with hundreds of employees still remaining to be tested.
“I believe only about 200 of the 700 employees have been tested,” she said in a Thursday afternoon media briefing.
The new cases linked to the hog processing plant accounted for just a fraction of the 19 cases added countywide Thursday, though Rantoul continued to have the highest number of cases in the county by ZIP code at 54.
That was followed by 34 cases in Champaign 61820 and 32 in Champaign 61821.
Of the total 236 cases in Champaign County, 107 of the surviving cases are considered active and 123 have recovered. Six patients are hospitalized and six county residents have died.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that, from his own observations, there appears to be a high level of cooperation in the community with social distancing and other safety measures.
As for those cookouts and other gatherings people are longing to have now that the weather has improved, “hold out just a little while longer,” he urged.