URBANA — University of Illinois students may be fretting over their final exams, but lately they’ve been passing their COVID-19 tests with flying colors.
Since finals began May 7, there have been more than 35,765 COVID-19 tests taken on campus, and just 11 have come back positive.
As exams wrap up Friday, the University of Illinois so far has recorded a little less than 2,000 cases this semester, far fewer than the nearly 4,500 in the fall semester.
UI epidemiologist Rebecca Smith credited vaccines, fewer students on campus and less socializing for the recent string of 16 days with a single-digit number of new cases.
On May 7, the UI recorded no new cases, the first time this school year.
“I suspect three things are going on,” Smith said. “1: A high vaccination uptake on campus. 2: Lower socialization due to finals. 3: Students leaving the area as they finish with classes (note the lower testing numbers).”
Near the beginning of the semester, the Urbana campus processed more than 9,000 tests a day. In the past week, the average is down to nearly 6,000 a day.
Students may begin socializing again once finals end, and Illinois’ new bridge phase allows for looser restrictions.
But Smith was cautiously optimistic that numbers will remain low.
“I am hoping that cases will remain low, given that 1 and 3 will not change with the bridge phase,” she said. “We will be watching closely.”