CHAMPAIGN — No qualifying. No practice laps. Just show up and race.
That’s how the May 17 Cup Series event at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway will play out, as NASCAR stands to be the first American sports league to resume competition after a two-month hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professional golf will be next. The PGA Tour is scheduled to get back on the course June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Like NASCAR, the first events will be held without fans.
The slow trickle of sports back into everyday life could also include baseball. A potential MLB spring training restart on June 10 with a July 1 opening day is the latest rumor.
Meanwhile, the NFL is set to announce its 2020 schedule today.
These landmarks at least provide hope that sports are on their way back. How college athletics follows along, though, is still to be determined.
The Southeastern Conference is pushing hard for college football this fall. Football is the largest revenue generator in college athletics, which only makes its impact greater in a post-coronavirus shutdown world.
University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said this week that the best-case scenario in Fayetteville would be reopening facilities on June 1, starting practice on July 15 and beginning the season on time, in the first weekend of September.
Closer to home, the University of Iowa put student tickets for the 2020 football and 2020-21 men’s basketball seasons on sale Tuesday.
At the other end of the spectrum, the “Restore Illinois” plan announced Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker would seem to put the brakes on a quick return of college sports. Only by reaching Phase 5 could conventions, festivals and large events — like a college football game — again be allowed.
Reaching Phase 5, per the governor’s plan, would only come via a COVID-19 vaccine, effective and widely available treatment or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.
Against that backdrop, meetings — virtual, of course — are underway in the UI’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics between the several different groups that have a say in football game days at Memorial Stadium. The plans that are being developed cover, by necessity, a multitude of potential scenarios.
“Our event management staff along with several other groups are starting to meet and discuss the return to work, return to games, scenarios and how we can do that while following the guidelines that will be passed down,” said Kent Brown, Illinois’ associate AD for media relations.
Those discussions are no different, at least in structure, than the weekly game day meetings during the college football season. Several groups get to weigh in, ranging from event management, promotions and sports information and the ticket office to campus police, concessions, video production and the Illini football staff itself.
‘A lot of different areas’
Without firm guidelines now, the DIA is starting to plan for multiple scenarios concerning the return of college football. Should some form of social distancing still be in place this fall, everything from the number of tickets sold at Memorial Stadium to how concessions work to how many media members are allowed in the press box could be affected.
“How do we pick and choose?” Brown said. “Sideline access is a big deal. Grange Grove. There’s a lot of different areas. We’re all starting to at least meet and discuss some ideas we can bring forward in the next month or so how we plan to handle that.
“The groups are all starting to meet and talk about what we can do. I think that’s all we can do right now. As we saw earlier, things change so fast.”
The Big Ten at least has a timetable of sorts in place for a decision to be made on fall sports, football included.
The conference announced Monday that all organized team activities would still be prohibited through the end of May. Approximately six weeks from now, though, first-year Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren would like to be able to be in a place to make a decision.
“This is something that’s a fluid situation,” Warren said during an appearance this week on the Big Ten Network. “I’m working on it every single day of the week. It’s top of mind with me. I think as we get into the early part of June, we’ll be in a position that we’ll be able to make tangible decisions.
“These are unprecedented times. This will be a time in history that people will look back on to see how we handled it. ... I’m very conscious and cognizant that the decisions that we make today will impact the landscape of college sports for the next 10, 15, 25 years.”
Big Ten: Timeline TBD
Warren is hesitant to give a firmer timeline for the resumption of sports in the Big Ten, saying he doesn’t want to make “flippant comments” and would rather gather as much information as possible in a thoughtful manner.
“I strongly believe that the next six to eight weeks will be paramount because there are some states opening up. ... We’ll be watching closely,” he said. “The COVID-19 incidents, are they spiking? Are they stable? Are they going down?”
The resumption of activity in professional leagues, while providing some framework for college athletics, won’t be the driving force for the Big Ten.
Warren is conferring with leaders in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, but the circumstances for those leagues don’t fully match college athletics.
“The thing that we have also on top of that, that the pro sports leagues don’t have, is a responsibility to make sure that our campuses are safe,” Warren said. “Before we can even talk about when is the appropriate time to return to play, we need to ask: When is the appropriate time to have our students, professors and people be able to go back on campus?”