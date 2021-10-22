CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde always knows when she’s getting slammed on Facebook, because that’s when the thank-you notes start arriving.
For every hateful person who’s harassed her and her staff throughout the pandemic, she said, “there are 100 that are nice.”
While she and her staff have been subject to some pandemic-related harassment, Pryde said she considers herself luckier than some of her colleagues in public-health administration.
“Certainly, there’s been some harassment. There’s definitely been harassment from people in the community — not a lot, not like what my colleagues have experienced,” Pryde said.
In a letter this week, the National Association of County and City Health Officials called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for protection of public health department officials and their staffs from harassment, intimidation and threats of violence from those opposing COVID-19 vaccination.
Threats have taken a toll, with at least 300 health department leaders leaving their posts since the pandemic began, the group said.
“In many cases, they have been verbally abused and physically threatened. Their personal information has been shared, their families targeted and their offices attacked,” the letter states. “They have been politically scapegoated by some elected officials and either fired or forced to leave their positions for standing up for the health of their communities.”
Pryde said she knows colleagues in other public health departments who have had their children beaten up at school.
“I am super grateful that I live in this community,” she said. “And while the vocal minority is unpleasant, I just consider it part of the job, unfortunately.”
Pryde recalled one occasion, however, that police were called to be present when C-U Public Health District employees left the building because of some comments made to contact tracers.
Tracers have the job of reaching the close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantining those who may pose a risk of infection to others.
“It’s really unfortunate, because everybody is just trying to do their jobs,” Pryde said.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said his staff members have dealt with some “crabby” people on the phone, “but it’s never crossed the line, thank heaven, to the point where we’ve had to involve law enforcement.”
Toole said the negative comments are generally made by people frustrated with the process or rules.
“We get people who are anxious or worried or frightened or upset, but it’s never come to where it’s been a harassment situation or a threatening situation for us,” he said.
Toole said he absolutely supports increasing penalties for harassing public officials.
“I know some public health officials have had a worse time with this, and that’s not right,” he said.
A study of the public-health workforce done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this past spring found about 26 percent of those responding experienced stigma or discrimination because of their work, 24 percent felt bullied, threatened or harassed because of work and 12 percent received job-related threats because of work.
The way Pryde sees it, people have the right to express their opinions.
“What they shouldn’t be trying to do is threaten and intimate the employees of public health,” she said.
The important thing to know, she said, is that both public health and health care workers will still be there for people regardless of what they’ve said.
“We’re still going to serve them,” she said.