Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, we were told to “flatten the curve;” that is, lower the numbers to a level that hospitals could manage. Have we been successful in our county, state and nation in flattening the curve?
A: Champaign County and Region 6, which Champaign County is a part of, have not exceeded our health care capacity.
If you would like to keep track of where we are in terms of health care capacity in our county, please go to: dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Champaign
To see how our region is doing, see: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6
It is important to understand that “flattening the curve” is not a one-time event.
We will have peaks and valleys of cases throughout the pandemic. It is crucial that we take the appropriate measures to prevent outbreaks and community transmission.
We will need to adjust activities from time to time until the pandemic ends. We will also need to mask, distance and continue to wash hands frequently until the pandemic is over.