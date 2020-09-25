Q: I’ve heard people say a lot that it’s going to be a hard winter, once it gets too cold to do things outside anymore. As a public-health official, can you say if anything that has been learned about the coronavirus since March would allow for less restrictions on indoor visiting, or is the winter going to be as isolating as people fear?
A: Anything indoors is going to be more likely to spread COVID-19. This is especially true if the space is not well ventilated.
People in any indoor setting outside of their homes should wear a mask and remain at least 6 feet away from others. This is going to continue to be the guidance.
Any activity such as singing, yelling or even talking loudly can push out more air, and thus more virus particles, if they are present.
It will be important to continue to be vigilant during the winter months, when we expect to
see an increase in community spread. The CDC has some great tips at cdc.gov/coronavirus/
2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/
deciding-to-go-out.html.