Q: Hospitalized patients are reported by the health department daily. When we hear “COVID-19 hospitalizations,” most interpret that to mean “people who have COVID-19 symptoms so severe they require hospitalization.” Is that what “hospitalized patients” means when you report it on the website? Or is it any patient who is in the hospital who tests positive, whether or not they’re being treated for it?
A: Most commonly, people are admitted when they have symptoms of COVID-19 and they test positive for COVID-19.
It is also possible that some may test positive after they were admitted for another reason.