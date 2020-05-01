Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: About that pulse oximeter?
A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: After reading about the Piatt County sheriff’s experience with COVID-19, I’m wondering if it’s a good idea to have a pulse oximeter at home?
A: This question could not be answered by me because it’s a medical question, so I reached out once again to infectious disease physician, Dr. Janet Jokela.
Here is her answer:
Typically, a pulse oximeter is used in medical settings to check oxygen levels, and if the level is low, oxygen can be given.
For it to work properly, the hands must be warm and nail polish and artificial nails should be removed, and the normal range may vary somewhat from person to person.
Thus, readings may not be accurate and would be best interpreted with the help of a health care professional.
As of today, for the general public, especially in this era of COVID-19, this question is much more challenging.
Detecting mildly low oxygen levels in persons who otherwise would do just fine could potentially overwhelm emergency rooms and health care systems. And transient or inaccurate readings could increase anxiety unnecessarily or provide a false sense of security.
In addition, for otherwise healthy people to buy them ‘just in case’ will produce shortages. This, in turn, can adversely impact the availability of these devices for people who really do need them.
Independent of COVID-19, patients with underlying lung conditions or other chronic medical conditions might benefit from a home pulse oximeter, and their physician could prescribe one and instruct them how to use it.
For patients who are suspected of COVID-19, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are isolating at home, a pulse oximeter may be beneficial and informative.
If oxygen levels drop, it could prompt a patient to seek care. Again, their physician could prescribe one and instruct them how to use it.
So much remains unknown about COVID-19. So the best answer to this question is: It depends, and please discuss this with your health care provider, who knows you and your needs best.
News-Gazette