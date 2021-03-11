The COVID-19 interactive tracking website for Champaign County has the risk here listed as “very high.” How can that be in light of the statistics that run in the paper every morning showing trend lines with ever-lower positivity rates, cases, hospitalizations, deaths? What does the variation in assessment come from?
That website is not an official CDC-, state- or county-managed website or metric. Please refer to this metric for official risk level: dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Champaign
Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, Champaign County is currently experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.