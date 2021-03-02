Can Pfizer and Moderna supplement the vaccine with multiple RNAs that encode all known COVID-19 variants?
Based on current evidence, there is no indication that the current composition of the vaccine is less effective against variants circulating right now.
Additionally, both Pfizer and Moderna are actively analyzing data and testing this theory to confirm the level of protection against variants as well as the possibility of modifying the current composition of vaccines as needed to include protection against all known variants.
As the platform for creating the mRNA viruses has been created, it will be much easier to adapt the vaccine as needed.