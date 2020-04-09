Q: Do we already have coronavirus antibody tests available? If not, when will they be?
A: The FDA has approved some manufacturers for antibody testing. The tests are in production and expected to ship in the next week or two.
Most health care providers will be able to test for presence of antibodies.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District are both “on the list” to try to purchase the point-of-care, finger-stick antibody testing.
These tests will have results in 15 minutes. The great thing about antibody testing is that they will tell if someone has a current infection or has had COVID-19 in the past and has recovered.
The antibody tests will be for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.
The current COVID RT-PCR testing has a 30 percent false-negative rate, even in symptomatic individuals, and is not designed for testing those without symptoms.