Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: Any theory of how the first resident became infected?
Q: Clark-Lindsey discovered that a resident tested positive for COVID-19, they tested all employees and residents, and reported that all were negative. Is there any theory of how the first resident became infected?
A: The case investigation was not able to determine a specific epidemiologic link.
The individual could have been infected by a trip outside of the facility for medical treatment, or within the facility.
What we do know, however, is that Clark-Lindsey employees’ adherence to strict infection-control protocol prevented spread within the facility.
