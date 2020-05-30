Q: Is it safe to go to the dentist for non-emergency check-ups?
A: The risk with dental appointments is higher for the dental staff than the patients. This is because many of the dental procedures produce aerosols. When you go to the dentist, you will likely see them in much more personal protective equipment than they used before COVID-19.
Some dental offices may not open immediately due to the continuing shortage of personal protective equipment. They may be prioritizing their PPE for emergency appointments.