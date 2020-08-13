Q: How many more days do numbers have to keep going up in Champaign before we go back in phases, or what other metrics are they using? I thought the county was in an area where all had to go backwards in numbers before we went back in phases.
A: The metrics used for these determinations are at dph.illinois.gov/county
metrics?county=Champaign.
It is not just one metric. We are keeping a very close eye on the positivity rate and hospital-capacity metrics.
For our region, head online to dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.