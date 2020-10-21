Q: Of the positive cases in Champaign County, what percentage are asymptomatic? What about at the University of Illinois? Are data available for surrounding counties with the same metric?
A: About 80 percent of positive cases on diagnosis are either asymptomatic or very mildly symptomatic (fatigue being the most common).
This is why wearing masks and distancing is so critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
It is also why the other public-health measures of testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are so important.