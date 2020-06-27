Q: Can you please address the need for kids and teachers to wear masks when they go back to school? I heard someone say on the radio (FM 93.5) Thursday that children can’t transmit the coronavirus.
A: It is not true that kids can’t transmit or get the coronavirus.
Almost 200 of our 800 positive cases in Champaign County are individuals under the age of 20, and 56 cases in Champaign County involve children under the age of 10.
What is more commonly seen is that kids are more likely to be asymptomatic, and can definitely pass on the infection to others while being asymptomatic.
It is very important to maintain social distancing in kids and encourage the use of face covering as long as it is tolerated, especially in a classroom, which will be indoors and have limited space.