Today’s daily question for the C-U Public Health District’s Julie Pryde: For now, schools are closed through April 7. What’s your best estimate for when things will have settled down enough that students can safely return to school?
A: The school-closure decision was made by the executive order from the governor’s office. The governor will also make a recommendation on when to reopen them.
Locally, we will be working with the hospitals and looking at surveillance and modeling to make our recommendations to the school districts. This will be the same for recommendations for reopening of businesses and other community entities.
All of our decisions, locally, are being continually assessed based upon data from the hospitals, clinics and community surveillance. The governor’s actions have certainly helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, but we must focus all of our efforts on our county.
From a public health standpoint, we know what needs to be done to protect our county’s health care system . What we are lacking are all of the tools such as adequate testing supplies, enough personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of our health care providers and frontline essential workers, such as first responders and those working in grocery stores and pharmacies.
We need a way to ensure that those people who are being harmed financially and emotionally in our community are taken care of. We also need all of our community to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Even with all of these procedures in place, we are only slowing the spread enough to keep our health care system protected. The virus will continue to circulate until there is herd immunity — meaning enough people are immune through infection or through vaccination. This can take anywhere from six to 18 months. There will likely be times of less restriction, followed by times of more restriction.
One need only look to other parts of the world, and soon other states in America, to see the results of letting up too soon on these important measures.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and local health care providers are launching two new online resources — a daily medical briefing and an online space with information about resources available to the community as well as ways the community can help.