I applaud the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for keeping us up to date with the latest news and for Administrator Julie Pryde answering our questions. I wonder: How frustrating is it for someone in her position to see so much misinformation being passed along, including from the very highest level of government?
A: It is very frustrating to see misinformation being provided from the daily White House press briefings.
During a pandemic, as with any crisis, it is best to allow the experts to speak to the topic at hand. Clear, honest information is required. The information from the experts is often not what is being shared through all media outlets.
I have noticed the misleading information is often being amplified on Facebook and Twitter, while sometimes ignoring the messages from the experts. It is crucial to have accurate information. People want to know what the situation is and what the plan is moving forward.
We are going through an experience that is unique to everyone. That understandably leads to anxiety. Clear communication is key to understanding what to do and the “why” behind the what.
Downplaying information or talking about one’s “gut feelings” is not useful. It is harmful.
This pandemic is likely going to go on for many more months, but it will end. While it is ongoing, our community needs to be cooperating, innovating, caring for each other and communicating. We do that well here. This is what will help our community have a successful response and recovery.
Please help our response by only sharing information from trusted resources. The better we are at getting out correct information, the more likely it is that people do what it takes to bring this pandemic to an end.
Stay home. Stay connected. Stay safe.