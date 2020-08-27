Q: Which masks have been approved and tested as effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19? I want to make an informed decision on which ones to buy.
A: Face coverings that are made with at least two layers of fabric are suggested.
Face coverings can be bought or made. They can be disposable surgical masks or washable ones.
The important thing is to always wear it and wear it correctly. The mask must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly on the face, to the chin, without having gaps.
Masks with exhalation values are not recommended as they allow droplets to be spread. It does no good to wear a mask incorrectly.
Please do not pull the mask down to expose your nose.For more information: www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/mask-use