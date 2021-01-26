When COVID-19 vaccines are available for my higher-risk group — under 65 but with underlying conditions — will my primary-care doctor’s office at Christie Clinic probably be giving shots, or should I plan to get them through the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s vaccine clinics?
The quickest way to get vaccinated at this time is through one of the community vaccine clinics (at the I Hotel or former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s plaza).
Most health-care providers will be able to order and schedule vaccines for patients, but this will not happen for a few weeks.