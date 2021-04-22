We are seniors and got our COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as they were offered to us. Now we’re reading that immunity fades after six months. My questions are: We have travel plans to attend a small family wedding later this summer, so at that point, would we be traveling with less protection than we thought we would have? Are there any plans being made to provide third shots in our community, and will they be the same as one of the shots we’ve already gotten, or are vaccine companies developing some kind of booster shots? With so many people yet to get their first shots, how would there be enough vaccine to even provide these updates for people who are already fully vaccinated?
Based on current scientific evidence, vaccine protection at six months showed very high levels of antibodies.
Based on this data, we expect the immunity to last closer to a year and maybe even longer. If and when the CDC has enough evidence to justify a third-dose booster, we will be ready to administer the vaccine.
Currently, there is no local shortage of vaccine for anyone who wants to get it.