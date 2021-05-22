The recent news of COVID-19 infecting fully vaccinated people in Danville and players and staff of the New York Yankees is concerning, particularly with new variants continuing to spread. The CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people can safely dispense with masks in most situations raises questions. As of May 14, the CDC changed how these breakthrough cases are recorded, saying it will only record them if the fully vaccinated people who are re-infected are hospitalized or die. Those who are fully vaccinated can still contract and possibly spread COVID-19. Changing how those cases are recorded a day after changing mask guidance undermines the reliability of CDC pronouncements for me. What is your take?
For this very complicated question, I reached out to University of Illinois physics Professor Nigel Goldenfeld, director of the NASA Astrobiology Institute for Universal Biology and leader of the biocomplexity group at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
There is strong evidence that vaccinated people are protected from symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, and growing evidence that they also do not transmit the virus significantly.
For example, in a study of 150,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated health care workers and 200,000 of their family members, there was a 30 percent reduction in cases among household members of vaccinated health care workers compared to those of unvaccinated workers.
Actually, this is most surely an underestimate of how much the vaccine reduced transmission, because household members can be infected at work or the grocery store, etc., not just by the health care worker in the house.
A second study in the U.K. found similar numbers, and also explored how the transmission varied depending on time since vaccination. In Chicago, the CDC reported a study of nearly 15,000 health care workers and patients in nursing facilities where there were 22 breakthrough infections (mostly asymptomatic, but one death of a person with multiple co-morbidities). The important point is that there were no secondary cases detected from the vaccinated people who had re-infections.
We also have some understanding of how this happens: Vaccinated people seem to have much less viral load if they are re-infected, according to this study of nearly 5,000 breakthrough cases from Israel.