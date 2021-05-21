Is the bridge phase kind of a trial run to see if we start getting more COVID-19 cases before the state goes to full reopening? What has the experience been in other states that got rid of mask rules sooner than Illinois?
The bridge phase is an extra step to allow increased capacity while people continue to get vaccinated.
The goal is to have enough people vaccinated so we can move to Phase 5 without risking overwhelming our health care systems. It is likely that wearing masks will continue in many public indoor settings for some time, even if it is not required.