Q: What is public health going to do about the campus bars that are packing in the students with no masks and no social distancing? The pictures from this weekend are shocking and we will have another local outbreak because of their lack of consideration for others and the irresponsibility of the bars and owners.
A: CUPHD will be meeting with all of the liquor commissioners (city, town and village mayors and the county executive) in Champaign County this week to develop a plan to address these situations and the potential for house parties.
It may require additional ordinances with fines attached. It may require suspension of liquor licenses for repeat offenders.
We have learned from other states that bars and private and public events/parties can act as super spreader events.
There is no safe way to be in buildings together without masks and without maintaining at least six feet from others. Nothing with this virus has changed to make that safer.
Restaurants are much less of a risk as people are asked to wear a mask anytime they are not seated at their table (entering, exiting, going to the restroom).
Additionally, people in restaurants are typically there for a shorter period of time and it is easier to maintain adequate social distancing.