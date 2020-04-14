Our parents are in their 90s and have been cooped up in the house for weeks. When the weather warms, we thought we might visit them by sitting outside — keeping our social distancing in mind, of course — while they are able to remain inside the house. Would that be feasible?
From another reader: Is it safe for me to sit outside in the evenings with my neighbor (keeping 6 feet between us)? I am trying to avoid this virus at all costs but I am going stir crazy inside.
To question 1: If your parents remain in the house, behind windows, you can visit with them at any point.
That would also work if they visited you at your house and you remained inside.
The only way the virus moves is with our help. That is why it is important to continue social distancing.
Your plan seems very appropriate.
To question 2: Ideally, you can sit outside with your neighbor far apart from you, like they remain in their yard and you in yours. It is also fine to go outside for walks.
The key is to stay away from others. You must assume that you or they could be infected.