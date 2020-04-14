Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.