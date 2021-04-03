I heard that vaccinated people, with adequate time since their last dose, cannot pass the virus on in sufficient strength to infect unvaccinated people. Is this true?
Initial research findings are very encouraging and are pointing in that direction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health are reviewing data to formally endorse that finding. It may take a little more time to be certain that vaccines can prevent the spread of infection.
Those who are interested in more information should check out bit.ly/CDCvaccineeffectiveness.