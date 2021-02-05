Are there any data addressing the probabilities of COVID-19 infection from picking up food orders at a restaurant or having food delivered via GrubHub or other such services?
There is no specific documentation that links COVID-19 with food pickup or delivery services. Solid surfaces as a mode of transmission is not a major concern.
If there are still doubts in your mind, cleaning the surface with a disinfectant wipe is effective against the COVID-19 virus.
I have been eating food from local restaurants for the past year that I either pick up or have delivered. I just pick up the food and wash my hands before eating it. That is good practice all of the time, not just during a pandemic.
