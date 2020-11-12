Email questions to news@news-gazette.com and we'll pass them on
Q: As of Nov. 2, we’ve had 6,588 cases of COVID-19. Does that mean 6,588 total different people have tested positive? Or does that mean a total of 6,588 tests have been reported positive, and it’s been fewer individual citizens who tested positive? When the public reads the number of new cases, it sounds like that means more individuals have tested positive and it’s spreading. Would it be prudent to tell the community how many individual citizens have tested positive rather than a number that includes people who have retested and shown up positive again? How many individuals in our county have tested positive?
A: Cases of COVID-19 are separate individuals living in Champaign County.
If a person with COVID-19 tests repeatedly, that will still count as one case.
If after three months a person tests positive again, it is a reinfection, and would be counted as a case.
People who test positive in Champaign, but who live in other counties, are counted as cases in the county where they live.