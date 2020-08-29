Q: Could it be possible to categorize those affected with COVID-19 based on the level of severity to date (after recovery) retroactively and begin this level of reporting perhaps on a monthly basis?
- Asymptomatic (no symptoms, but tested positive)
- Mild (light symptoms)
- Moderate
- Severe
This would be a good education tool and bring greater awareness about COVID-19.
A: This is not data that the health district keeps. We show cases and hospitalizations.
The CDC has compiled data through May 2020. It shows the following:
“Overall, 184,673 (14%) of patients were hospitalized, 29,837 (2%) were admitted to an intensive care unit and 71,116 (5%) died.
“Hospitalizations were six times higher among patients with a reported underlying condition (45.4%) than those without reported underlying conditions (7.6%). Deaths were 12 times higher among patients with reported underlying conditions (19.5%) compared with those without reported underlying conditions (1.6%).”