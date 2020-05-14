Q: When the Illinois Department of Public Health reports the people who have died who tested positive for COVID-19, it is worded in a way that makes me ask, is everyone who dies in the state tested for COVID-19 so that IDPH can report that a certain number of people who die on any given day had COVID-19, regardless of the cause of death?
A: According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, “even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death.”
This is how IDPH has decided to report COVID deaths. There may be some concern about over-reporting of deaths, but on the other hand, there may be many under-reported deaths due to lack of testing.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, “no matter how these deaths are currently being attributed, after this pandemic terminates, an excellent approximation of the true fatality rate of COVID-19 deaths can be made by the calculation of the excess mortality for the period.”