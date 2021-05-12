I organize a church group that is considering meeting in person again outside. One requirement is we maintain a record of attendees for contact tracing, if needed. Is this a local or state requirement? How long should I keep these records? Could I delete them after two months?
This was a local request. This information was being collected to assist the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District with contact tracing should there be a positive case in that setting. You only need to keep those for two weeks.