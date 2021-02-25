Could Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard’s statement in a recent interview in the paper be clarified? He said a vaccination “does not prevent you from contracting the virus,” indicating it reduces symptoms perhaps to the point that “you might not even know you’ve got it.” We thought at the 90 percent-plus level, protection from and prevention of COVID-19 was the primary reason to get the vaccination, not just minimizing the symptoms.
The vaccine has been proven effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Until the research catches up on how effective the vaccine is at stopping all transmission, we need to act as if people could still get an asymptomatic case.
We know that the virus can be spread in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people. That is why we need to continue wearing masks and distancing around people who have not been vaccinated.