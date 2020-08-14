Q: Does the health district have any authority to close a public and/or private school if there are
confirmed cases of COVID-19 present? If so, what metrics would it use to determine if a school should be closed for in-person learning? And are there any community benchmarks that would trigger the health district to close schools?A: The health district works closely with the schools on any case of an infectious disease in their facility. This will be no different with COVID-19.
We will investigate each case, isolate the infected person and quarantine close contacts (anyone who was within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes). This is why it is so important for children to be seated at least 6 feet from each other and wear masks inside the buildings.
When there is a case in a classroom, the health district will work closely with the school to make sure that the room is cleaned and all protocol is being followed.