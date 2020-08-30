Q: It appears that decisions about what to have open are based largely on COVID-19 positivity rates. Because the rates are lower now than in the spring, it’s considered safe to eat in restaurants, go to bars, etc. The thing I’m wondering is, can we really be sure this metric is accurate? In the spring, most people who had symptoms of COVID-19 were told to quarantine at home and not get a test. Therefore, I have to think the positivity rate was so high because the testing rate was so low and nearly everyone that got tested was sick with something. Now, many more people are getting tested, and many of them show no symptoms and have no known exposure. How can we know for sure how today’s infection rate compares to what we had in the spring?
A: You are correct. When testing supplies were in short supply, our community, like others, had very specific guidance for testing. This meant that only those who were exposed or had symptoms could test.
We are now at a point in our county, although certainly not in all of the rest of Illinois or the country, with much more access to testing and contact-tracing services.
This allows people without symptoms to test frequently and go into isolation if positive. The health district can then implement case investigation and contact tracing to prevent outbreaks and community transmission.