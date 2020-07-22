Q: How many contact-tracing cases can the health district handle at once? If even just 1 percent of UI students test positive for COVID-19 — that would be about 500 infections — would the health district be able to do contact tracing for all of them? Do you have enough personnel to handle such a scenario?
A: The National Association of City and County Health Officials recommends 15 contact tracers for every 100,000 in population.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District currently has 30 people trained and working as contact tracers. We are also in the process of adding an additional 15, through an agreement with the University of Illinois. They will help supplement our current contact-tracing efforts.
They will work with both the health district and the UI to cover the faculty, staff and students on the UI campus. The health district and the UI are also using new web-based applications that will allow us to send emails and text messages to residents to follow them in isolation and quarantine.
Should there be a significant surge in cases, the health district has additional staff working throughout the agency that can receive just-in-time training, and move into contact-tracing roles.