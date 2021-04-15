Now that the CDC has said all the extensive cleaning and sanitizing can stop because it doesn’t do much to stop COVID-19 cases, why is this still being done by businesses? Maybe the community is waiting for the health district to say it’s OK to stop? Can you please provide some guidance?
The CDC reported that transmission from surfaces is low, in most situations, but it is still possible.
Most infections are person to person. This is why wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is so important.
The CDC’s current guidance on cleaning surfaces can be found at bit.ly/CDCdisinfectguildelines.