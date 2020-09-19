Q: My question regards card clubs. Is it safe to play cards with eight people rotating at two card tables, passing cards around? I’m assuming it is not since the card table does not allow for 6-foot social distancing. But even with masks on, I assume passing the same cards around is risky.
A: Assuming these individuals are not all part of the same household, this would not be a safe activity.
If you can change your setting to play cards outside with at least 6 feet between masked players, this could be done safely.
This could also be done inside as long as you keep everyone at least 6 feet apart and with masks on.
There is less concern about actually touching the cards. That risk could be mitigated by having everyone wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer prior to starting and after using the restroom.