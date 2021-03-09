Some news stories suggest the coronavirus has some ability to travel among dogs, cats and humans. Do you have any concerns about doggie day care or overnight boarding for cats and dogs?
Animals, including pets, do have the ability to transfer some diseases to us and us to them. These diseases are called zoonotic.
Every year, we see cases of human illness cause by pet-transferred salmonella, cryptosporidium, giardia, campylobacter and others. The risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people, however, is considered to be low.
Anytime a pet or their human is ill, it is important to step-up precautions, including hand-washing, keeping the pet out of your face, etc.
For specific questions about COVID-19 and our pets, please check out this link from the CDC: cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/faq.html#pets-and-animals.