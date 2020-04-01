Q: There has been a lot of discussion about influenza killing more people than coronavirus. Can you please weigh in on that? And have all the preventive precautions for coronavirus greatly reduced the number of influenza cases?
A: It seems that people are trying to downplay COVID-19 by arguing it is not as serious as flu. Both influenza and COVID-19 are serious illnesses. They can both overwhelm health care systems. It will be especially tragic if we have both circulating and infecting people at the same time.
It is indeed true that influenza (flu) kills many people every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this season in the U.S., flu has caused an estimated 38 million illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths. Every day, the numbers of cases and deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 continue to increase, despite extraordinary measures, such as closures and stay-at-home orders, to slow the spread.
The case fatality rate of seasonal flu averages about 0.1 percent. In the U.S., the COVID-19 case fatality rate is currently estimated to be, at a minimum, 1 percent. This is 10 times higher.
Dr. Janet Jokela, a University of Illinois infectious-disease specialist, puts it this way: Influenza kills one person per 1,000, per the CDC. Around the world, the coronavirus kills 15-20 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, on average. And there’s no treatment, no vaccine, unlike for the flu.
This COVID-19 fatality rate, however, varies greatly across the world. The rate was much higher in Wuhan, China, than in the rest of that country. The rate in Italy is much higher, so far: 114 deaths per 1,000. Spain has 88 deaths per 1,000. The U.S. rate today is 19 deaths per 1,000.
The challenge, of course, is we still don’t have enough testing, and we don’t know how many people in the U.S. are infected. Serologic tests together with a test for current infection will be very informative.
What we are going to need from our community this fall is for everyone over the age of 6 months old who can be vaccinated against flu to make an effort and get vaccinated against flu. To have clinics, hospitals and ICUs filled with preventable flu cases during a pandemic of COVID-19 is unacceptable. There is only so much medical capacity, and we need everyone to do their part to help provide community immunity to protect our community and our health care system.
All of the public-health guidelines for preventing COVID-19 infection — frequent and thorough hand-washing, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your sleeve instead of your hand, frequent sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces, staying home when ill and social distancing — will also protect against the spread of influenza, colds and other respiratory viruses. Luckily, with flu, we can do even more. We can get vaccinated, too.