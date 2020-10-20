Q: In the process of my wife passing away, I came into close contact with someone who then tested positive for the coronavirus. Got tested and was found positive. Only symptom I had was a cough. Never had a temperature. Took it daily, and the highest was 98.1. So my question is why is taking a person’s temperature so important if I and my four adult children, who got it from me, never had a temperature?
A: I am sorry for your loss. Your question is a great one that points out a common misconception.
Temperature checks are not, and have never been, a good measure for preventing COVID-19. It is one screening metric that can indicate a viral illness, but it is in no way useful as the only measure.
As we saw from the recent outbreak associated with the White House, screening procedures, even those that involve rapid testing, are never intended to replace the more important prevention measures of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.