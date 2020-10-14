Q: I’ve recently read in the New York Times about PCR testing and the cycle threshold. There was concern from health experts that many labs were setting the detection threshold to a level so sensitive that it detects small genetic fragments of the virus that don’t even pose a risk. Even if technically positive, doesn’t such a high sensitivity run the risk of overstating positive cases that pose an actual risk?
A: Cycle threshold in PCR testing has been used historically to determine viral load (the lower the value, the higher the number of viral genes in the sample).
Different PCR techniques such as nasopharyngeal, nasal and saliva have slightly different cycle thresholds that are approved by
the FDA as part of their authorization.
Most of the data suggests a range of cycle-threshold values.
It is better to be slightly conservative in the approach (higher cycle threshold) when dealing with a novel virus such as COVID-19, since we are learning more and more about the virus, its characteristics and its infectiousness every day.