Q: Children in this community have been receiving care in emergency
day care centers since the beginning of the pandemic. I have seen small children playing in the park wearing masks. Have we had any outbreaks among children in emergency day cares in Champaign County?
A: If you had asked me this question earlier this week, my answer would have been no. We had gone this entire time with no outbreaks in day care centers.
As of Monday, we now have one outbreak in a day care facility in Champaign County.