Q: Can you please explain the nomenclature involved when the recent COVID-19 death notices in Champaign-Urbana have said “died with COVID-19”? Is there a distinction made between those who have died “from COVID-19” versus “with COVID-19” in the eyes of health departments?
A: This language is not really used by health departments or healthcare providers. It is important to understand that all reporting is done based upon a national case definition.
Additionally, death certificates list “Immediate Cause,” “Underlying Cause” and “Significant Conditions Contributing to Death.” An example on a death certificate would list “immediate cause” as respiratory failure with an underlying cause of obesity or COPD and significant conditions contributing to death as COVID-19 or influenza, or whatever lead to their respiratory failure.
The Illinois Department of Public Health requires reporting of the following COVID-19 cases:
— Cases that meet confirmatory laboratory evidence (detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA using a molecular amplification detection. These cases are classified as confirmed cases.
— Deaths in cases that meet confirmatory laboratory evidence. These cases are classified as confirmed cases.
— Deaths in cases that meet vital-records criteria (SARS-CoV-2 as cause of death or contributing to death) with no confirmatory lab testing for COVID-19. These cases are classified as probable cases.