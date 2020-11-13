Q: I was wondering what the difference is between “exposure” and “close contact” in relation to COVID-19 cases. Specifically, my daughter’s school recently reported that a student tested positive. The statement went on to say they contacted Champaign-Urbana Public Health and, after their investigation, “it was determined there was exposure but there are no close contacts at the school and therefore no quarantine is required.” It just seems confusing to me why “exposure” wouldn’t require quarantine, but “close contacts” — which presumably also entails “exposure” — would.
A: If a child was at school while infectious (meaning there was exposure) but was not in close contact with anyone (due to social distancing), then there would be an exposure but no close contact.